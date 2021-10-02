Grid+ (GRID) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $154,318.00

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $11.67 million and $154,318.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00055312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.62 or 0.00233713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00116012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013067 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

