Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.100-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Greif stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Greif has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Greif will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

