Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 763 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of ONE Gas worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 1,005.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ONE Gas by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

NYSE OGS opened at $65.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.16. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $82.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.04%.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

