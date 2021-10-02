Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,599 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Antero Midstream worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 97,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 518,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jonestrading lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 3.29.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.