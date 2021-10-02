Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 246 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Shake Shack worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,855 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

Shares of SHAK opened at $81.44 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -138.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

