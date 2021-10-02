Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 229 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in AptarGroup by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 86,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in AptarGroup by 13.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in AptarGroup by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

NYSE ATR opened at $121.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.58. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.27 million. Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

