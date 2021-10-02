Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $965,133,000 after purchasing an additional 188,347 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,138,000 after purchasing an additional 76,764 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 963,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,841,000 after purchasing an additional 54,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of HII stock opened at $194.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.