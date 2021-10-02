Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

NYSE:BDN opened at $13.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

