Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in Comerica by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA opened at $82.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.72. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist cut their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.