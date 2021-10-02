Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 239 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,899,000 after purchasing an additional 69,835 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

ARWR stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.28. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

