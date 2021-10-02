Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 155 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.6% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 42.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $182.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.06 and a 200-day moving average of $195.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $459.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

