Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,649,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 28.3% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 80.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 16.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

CPS stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.22. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $533.19 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%.

In related news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $605,878.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.