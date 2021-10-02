Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 4,500 Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth $55,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,946 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 575.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 85.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the first quarter worth $201,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,534.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $227,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,866 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RM opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 28.98 and a quick ratio of 28.98. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The company has a market capitalization of $586.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.88.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $99.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Regional Management Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

