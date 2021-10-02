Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Shares of GRCL opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $33.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRCL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

