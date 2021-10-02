Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $228,664.00

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $463,184.30 and approximately $228,664.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00055906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.30 or 0.00235891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00117882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00012985 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.