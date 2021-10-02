Gordon Keep Sells 110,000 Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Director Gordon Keep sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total transaction of C$75,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 568,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$392,006.94.

Gordon Keep also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Gordon Keep sold 180,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Gordon Keep sold 40,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$22,800.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Gordon Keep sold 60,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00.

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at C$0.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$301.26 million and a PE ratio of -5.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.64. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$1.67.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

