Globeflex Capital L P Reduces Position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,011 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LCUT. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,839,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,028,000 after acquiring an additional 223,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 33,681.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 113,508 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 45,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LCUT. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $168,244.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,251 shares of company stock worth $355,618. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.89%.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.