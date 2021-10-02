Globeflex Capital L P Invests $93,000 in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Alleghany during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 120.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 186.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:Y opened at $631.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $515.94 and a one year high of $737.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $657.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $670.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.89 by $1.50. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

