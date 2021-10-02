Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 614 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 29.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Cabot were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 25.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 440,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 88,607 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,434,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cabot by 73.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

CBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

CBT opened at $51.69 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.