Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Globant were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 11.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 5.5% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 3,076.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,619,000 after acquiring an additional 175,067 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,525,000 after acquiring an additional 385,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLOB. Cowen upped their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.00.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $279.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 157.64 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.21 and a 200-day moving average of $244.32. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $173.34 and a 52 week high of $332.79.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

