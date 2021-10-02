Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the August 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CATH stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 83.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at $206,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

