Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 193.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 161.1%.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.59. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $21.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $32,649.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $33,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GWRS shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

