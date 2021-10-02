Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) Short Interest Update

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 119.2% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPAC. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth $21,055,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth $12,470,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,959,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,853,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPAC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.80. 28,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,697. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

