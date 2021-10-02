Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $6.05

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.05, but opened at $6.42. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 57,579 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Blue Group by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after acquiring an additional 465,773 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,200,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,753,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.