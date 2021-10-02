Glencore’s (GLNCY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GLNCY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Glencore from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Glencore from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of GLNCY opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. Glencore has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. Glencore’s payout ratio is presently 96.67%.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

