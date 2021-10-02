Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) PT Raised to $64.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Truist increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.67.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.87. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.55%.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 27,945 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 143.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

