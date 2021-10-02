Gifto (GTO) Market Cap Tops $27.63 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Gifto has a market capitalization of $27.63 million and approximately $13.03 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00054923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.35 or 0.00235990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00114452 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Gifto Profile

GTO is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

