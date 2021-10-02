GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of GCMG stock opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43. GCM Grosvenor has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.06.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,712,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,382,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,475,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.