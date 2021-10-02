Gayn Erickson Sells 206,567 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Gayn Erickson sold 206,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $2,931,185.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gayn Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Gayn Erickson sold 17,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $98,260.00.

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $12.60 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $308.49 million, a P/E ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

