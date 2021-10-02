Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last week, Gameswap has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002067 BTC on exchanges. Gameswap has a total market cap of $11.07 million and approximately $85,588.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00054818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00239151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00114726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012396 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

