GAMEE (GMEE) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, GAMEE has traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $11.90 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GAMEE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00068527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00107656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00147938 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,095.57 or 1.00296804 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.00 or 0.06946348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.