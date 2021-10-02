GameCredits (GAME) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 1st. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $19.51 million and approximately $177,184.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00344515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,834,444 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

