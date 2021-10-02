Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the August 31st total of 429,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 769,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on GAMB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GAMB remained flat at $$9.13 during midday trading on Friday. 246,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,869. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $14.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

