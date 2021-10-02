FY2022 EPS Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Boosted by William Blair

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Generac in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the technology company will earn $11.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.31. William Blair also issued estimates for Generac’s FY2023 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.00.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $404.95 on Friday. Generac has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $466.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Generac by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,133,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Generac by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,484,000 after purchasing an additional 243,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after acquiring an additional 213,057 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

