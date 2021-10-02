FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bouygues in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bouygues’ FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion.

BOUYF has been the topic of several other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of BOUYF opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $43.07. The company has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

