FY2022 Earnings Estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $14.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.15. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating and a $189.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $198.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $106.85 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,158 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after buying an additional 3,694,020 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,696,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,716,000 after buying an additional 1,475,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after buying an additional 406,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after acquiring an additional 380,015 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

