FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Foundation in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.20.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

FFWM opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Foundation by 11.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after acquiring an additional 416,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Foundation by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,692,000 after acquiring an additional 260,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Foundation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Foundation by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,459,000 after buying an additional 452,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in First Foundation by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,978,000 after buying an additional 190,419 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $48,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,946.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,396 shares of company stock worth $1,357,590. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

