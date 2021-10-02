FY2021 EPS Estimates for Canfor Co. Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) – Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canfor in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $11.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.95. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$6.26 by C($0.50). The firm had revenue of C$2.50 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canfor in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canfor in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.83.

CFP opened at C$28.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.76. Canfor has a 1 year low of C$14.64 and a 1 year high of C$35.53. The stock has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.05.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

