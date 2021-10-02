FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Issued By National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $3.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.16. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.81.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,672,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683,267 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 210.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,194,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,978,000 after buying an additional 2,164,319 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,027,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 6,996.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,156,000 after buying an additional 1,462,515 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,487,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.