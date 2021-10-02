Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Position Increased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,828 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Futu worth $14,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 266.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Futu in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $90.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.93. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $204.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.