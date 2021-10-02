Function X Reaches Market Cap of $303.58 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Function X has a market capitalization of $303.58 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,843.48 or 0.99803547 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00082179 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00057606 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001083 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.60 or 0.00597851 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.