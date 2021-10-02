FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $335.72 Million

Analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to report sales of $335.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $352.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $326.64 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $147.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth $1,336,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 494.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 60,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 50,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 952,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 94.55%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

