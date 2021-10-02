Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Sells $33,560.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ULCC opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

ULCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $944,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $11,565,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $37,481,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $5,189,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $2,258,000. 17.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.