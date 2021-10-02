Frax 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.03 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Frax coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $353.18 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 349,686,350 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

