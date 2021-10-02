Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Short Interest Down 85.8% in September

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the August 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMIV. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,933,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,910,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,735,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,360,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter worth $4,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

FMIV stock remained flat at $$9.76 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,859. Forum Merger IV has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $9.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

