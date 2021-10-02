Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Given “Outperform” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FVI. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.47.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

TSE:FVI opened at C$4.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.01. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$4.88 and a 52 week high of C$12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$148.09 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.