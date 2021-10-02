Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Short Interest Update

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVT. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,723,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $2,966,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $2,882,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $2,009,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $1,977,000. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FVT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.74. 50,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,666. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

