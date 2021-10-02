Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,770 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Fortive were worth $37,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 418.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 44.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 29.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.84.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

