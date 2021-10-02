Folgory Coin Price Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Folgory Coin has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and $35,674.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Folgory Coin has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000584 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Folgory Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00057465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00119331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $113.62 or 0.00236162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00012940 BTC.

Folgory Coin Coin Profile

FLG is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folgory Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Folgory Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Folgory Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folgory Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.