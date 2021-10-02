Fobi Ai (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.38. 86,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 83,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $326.15 million and a P/E ratio of -34.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49.

Fobi Ai Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FOBIF)

Fobi AI, Inc engages in the delivers transformative artificial intelligence automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement.

